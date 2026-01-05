MIRI, Jan 5 — Nearly 1,500 visitors thronged the compound of the Miri Indoor Stadium last Saturday to enjoy a free durian feast organised by the Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Chamber (DUBS) Miri branch.

Its chairman Mohammad Hafidz Rohani said about one tonne of fruits, including ‘langsat’, rambutans and ‘bambangan’, was prepared for the event.

“The fruits were specially sourced from several areas around Miri, including Niah and Marudi. This initiative is also part of our effort at DUBS Miri to support local farmers and small-scale entrepreneurs,” he said.

The DUBS Miri durian feast saw a large turnout. — The Borneo Post pic

Hafidz added that the organisers were pleasantly surprised by the turnout, especially since the event was planned just a day prior to its implementation.

He added DUBS would continue to play an active role in strengthening community unity through initiatives centred around food, arts, dance, culture and entrepreneurship, which can help stimulate the local economy. — The Borneo Post