IPOH, Jan 5 — Residents of Meru Valley here, together with environmental groups, today objected to a proposed change of land use from forest to residential and agricultural zoning near their housing area.

Residents fear the proposed change would have a direct impact on the environment and biodiversity, as well as the safety of communities living downstream.

A Meru Valley resident, who wished to be known only as Tim, 59, said the area is currently designated as permanent forest land and should remain so due to the presence of unique flora and fauna.

“The more permanent forest we clear, the more plants and animals will be destroyed. Wildlife will be forced into residential areas, and residents will then have to call the City Council to remove them.

“The proposed area, together with parts of the Kledang Saiong Forest Reserve, is also home to the siamang (Symphalangus syndactylus) and several other wildlife species, including the clouded leopard, which are fully protected and endangered,” he told reporters.

Tim also appealed to State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Sandrea Ng Shy Ching not to allow permanent forest land to be taken for development.

“If you look around Ipoh, there are many unused housing areas and shop lots. The city council should focus on fixing those before taking permanent forest land, especially on a hill.

“It is a very steep hill. There is no reason to develop it. There is plenty of flat or gently sloping land that is more suitable for housing, causes less runoff, reduces river siltation and flooding, and results in less destruction of wildlife and plants,” he said.

PSM chairman Dr Michael Jeyakumar Devaraj warned that development on hill slopes could lead to landslides, soil erosion and flooding, particularly affecting river systems downstream from Sungai Kati to Sungai Tapah and eventually Sungai Pari.

“Siltation will cause rivers to become shallow and during heavy rain, this will lead to flooding in downstream areas such as Lim Garden, which already experiences floods from time to time,” he said.

He also questioned whether adequate mechanisms were in place to monitor river siltation.

Meor Razak Meor Abdul Rahman (SAM) and PSM chairman Dr Michael Jeyakumar Devaraj address reporters outside the Ipoh City Council over objections to the proposed rezoning of forest land in Meru Valley. — Picture by John Bunyan

Meanwhile, Sahabat Alam Sekitar (SAM) field officer Meor Razak Meor Abdul Rahman said the 18.62-hectare plot proposed for rezoning remains classified as forest land.

“The land was previously part of the Kledang Saiong Permanent Forest Reserve, but was degazetted on October 24, 2019 and later granted to a private company.

“Under the Town and Country Planning Act, if a landowner intends to develop such land, they must apply for a change in zoning.

“As we know, this is a hilly area with soil that is highly prone to erosion. Land-clearing activities in such terrain, if not properly controlled, will cause erosion and sedimentation.

“The sediment will flow into rivers, causing them to become shallow and eventually affecting downstream areas far beyond the development site itself and causing flooding. This is why we are opposing the proposal,” he said.

Meor Razak added that the proposed zoning area directly borders a residential neighbourhood, with no buffer zone, road or physical separation.

“The closest point is directly behind the condominium buildings. The terrain is steep, and the forested hillside begins immediately behind the last row of houses,” he said.

He also said land clearing would not only affect the hillside and environment but would increase human-wildlife conflict.

“While these animals have not caused disturbances so far, and residents have only occasionally captured their presence on closed-circuit television (CCTV), this is because their habitat remains intact.

“Once land clearing begins and their habitat is destroyed, we fear they will be forced into human settlements,” he added.

Commenting on today’s public hearing chaired by Ng at the City Council, Meor Razak said the session appeared to have been conducted merely to fulfil procedural requirements rather than to meaningfully address public concerns.

“The response given was that the committee would take note of the objections, but that no decision would be made at this level.

“The matter will be forwarded to a technical committee, and the final decision rests with the State Planning Committee, chaired by Menteri Besar Saarani Mohamad himself.

“We are concerned that if our objections are not clearly conveyed to the Menteri Besar, the proposal may be approved,” he said.

Meor Razak added that about 400 objection forms had been submitted by residents and environmental groups, including Pertubuhan Sahabat Ekologi Perak (SEP), during the public hearing.