KUANTAN, Jan 5 — Cellular services in Kampung Salang, Pulau Tioman, Rompin, were fully restored by the telecommunications companies on January 1.

In a statement, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said due to safety concerns and limited ferry services during the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) season, CelcomDigi could only reach Pulau Tioman on Dec 31 to carry out equipment replacement work.

“MCMC will continue to collaborate with related agencies, such as the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) and the Civil Defence Force (APM), to assist service providers with transportation and logistical support, especially during the MTL season,” the statement said.

MCMC previously reported that the cellular transmission station in Kampung Salang, managed by CelcomDigi and using the Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN) technology, was severely damaged.

This caused a disruption in CelcomDigi, Maxis, and U Mobile services in the area since Dec 17. However, MCMC confirmed that Unifi broadband services continued to operate normally.

“Overall, there are nine transmission stations on Pulau Tioman, and all are functioning well except for the one in Kampung Salang,” MCMC added.

Earlier, MCMC received complaints from local representatives and villagers regarding disruptions to 2G and 4G cellular services in Kampung Salang, which affected nearly 100 residents due to the recent severe weather on Pulau Tioman. — Bernama