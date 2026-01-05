ALOR SETAR, Jan 5 — The Kedah branch of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has remanded a retired district officer to assist in investigations over suspected contradictory testimony given during a trial involving the head of the Engineering Division of a local authority (PBT).

The Engineering Division head was charged in December 2021 in connection with the appointment of a company owned by a close relative to carry out road maintenance works.

A two-day remand order until tomorrow against the suspect was issued by Magistrate Eliana Ismail after an application was made by the MACC at the Alor Setar Magistrate’s Court this morning.

According to sources, the male suspect, in his 60s, was arrested at about 11.30 am yesterday when he appeared to give a statement at the Kedah MACC office.

“Initial investigations found that the suspect had provided statements in court that were inconsistent with the written statements previously given to the Kedah MACC.

“At the time the statements were recorded in 2021, the suspect was serving as the secretary of the Kulim Municipal Council,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kedah MACC director Datuk Nazli Rasyid Sulong, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said the case is being investigated under Section 27(2) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama