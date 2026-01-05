KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — An Indonesian religious teacher was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment and six strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to two charges of committing physical sexual assault against a male student last year.

Judge Tasnim Abu Bakar ordered Kumpul, 40, to serve four years’ imprisonment and three strokes of the cane for the first charge, and four years’ imprisonment and three strokes of the cane for the second charge, with the sentences to run consecutively from the date of his arrest on Dec 25, 2025.

The court also ordered the accused to undergo counselling during his imprisonment and to be placed under police supervision for two years upon completion of his jail term.

In addition, the court directed that the victim undergo counselling sessions and be placed under the supervision of the Social Welfare Department (JKM) until the department is satisfied with the child’s rehabilitation.

According to the two charges, Kumpul was accused of committing the offences against the victim, now aged 11, at a religious primary school in Wangsa Maju here. The incidents allegedly took place in the teacher’s room and a classroom at about 3 pm between April 2024 and November 2025, and the charges were framed under Section 14(a) and Section 16(1) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

Section 14(a) provides for a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment and caning, while Section 16(1) carries a maximum sentence of five years’ imprisonment and a minimum of two strokes of the cane.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Pervinah Mohamad Yusof urged the court to impose a proportionate sentence, citing the serious nature of the offences and the potential long-term psychological impact on the victim, who is a child.

“The accused is a teacher who taught Quran, Aqidah and Fiqh, and therefore bore a responsibility to care for and protect the victim,” the prosecution submitted.

The prosecution also requested the court to place the victim under the supervision and monitoring of the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

Meanwhile, Kumpul, who was unrepresented, pleaded for a lighter sentence, citing his responsibility as the sole breadwinner for his family and four sons, and expressed remorse over his actions. — Bernama

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)