KOTA KINABALU, Jan 5 — The year 2025 ended with one of Sabah’s most pivotal political developments as the 17th State Election on November 29 reaffirmed Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) as the largest political force, positioning it once again at the centre of State governance.

The election, held amid heightened political anticipation, delivered a hung assembly with no coalition achieving the 37-seat simple majority required. Yet GRS emerged dominant with 29 seats, securing the strongest mandate to lead post-election negotiations.

Warisan, led by Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, mounted a notable resurgence and captured 25 seats, firmly re-establishing itself as Sabah’s main opposition bloc while showcasing its enduring support base across several urban and coastal constituencies.

The final tally for all 73 seats was announced by Election Commission Chairman Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun shortly after 2am on November 30, confirming GRS’ 29 seats and Warisan’s 25, with both falling short of a simple majority. Barisan Nasional (BN) secured 6 seats, United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) 3, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star) 2, Pakatan Harapan (PH) 1, Perikatan Nasional (PN) 1, Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) 1, while 5 Independents succeeded across key constituencies.

A total of 1,148,476 voters cast their ballots, representing a 64.35 per cent turnout across ordinary, early and postal voting — reflecting strong public engagement despite the intense political climate.

With 73 seats contested, the results underscored a political environment where Sabah-centric parties continued to define the landscape, reinforcing a decade-long shift toward State-based political identity. Peninsula-based parties collectively won only eight seats, including a complete wipe-out of Sabah Democratic Action Party (Dap), which lost all eight seats it contested.

In the early hours of November 30, GRS Chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor was sworn in as the 17th Chief Minister after leading his coalition to the largest bloc in the fiercely contested polls.

Hajiji took his oath of office for a second consecutive term before the Head of State Tun Musa Aman at 3.05am at Istana Seri Kinabalu.

GRS secured the necessary support to form the government when PH with one seat, Upko with three seats, BN with six seats and five independents declared their backing. Mohd Ishak Ayub of Star (Bingkor) also pledged support — bringing the Government’s total to 45 seats.

Among the independents were: Jordan Jude Ellron (Tulid), Datuk Rina Jainal (Kukusan), Datuk Fairuz Renddan (Pintasan), Datuk Awang Ahmad Sah Sahari (Petagas) and Datuk Maijol Mahap (Bandau), whose support proved decisive in allowing GRS to secure a stable working majority.

Throughout the campaign, GRS focused on messages of stability, continuity and a Sabah-first approach to development. Hajiji’s leadership remained the coalition’s anchor, appealing strongly to voters seeking long-term political consistency. Hajiji retained Sulaman for the ninth time with a majority of 8,919 votes.

Warisan’s strong performance, however, demonstrated that political competition in Sabah remains robust. The party capitalised on concerns over cost of living, grassroots welfare and equitable development, resonating with voters eager for alternative policy direction. Mohd Shafie retained Senallang with an increased majority of 6,837 votes.

As the new government took shape, Hajiji expressed confidence that the newly-appointed Cabinet possessed the experience and capability to drive Sabah towards greater progress.

In a statement read by Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam at Sri Gaya in Kota Kinabalu on December 1, the Chief Minister urged ministers to ensure continuity of programmes under the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) 2.0 development plan.

He also reminded them to carry out their responsibilities with full dedication, integrity and service to all Sabahans regardless of background. It was understood that Hajiji was recovering from a short illness at the time.

Dr Joachim, who is Acting Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) President, was appointed alongside two other Deputy Chief Ministers — GRS Secretary-General Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun and Upko President Datuk Ewon Benedick.

The trio took their oaths together with seven other ministers before Musa, marking the formation of a Cabinet reflective of Sabah’s multi-coalition support structure.

Beyond the election itself, the year also witnessed a major realignment when Upko withdrew from PH on November 10, following a special Supreme Council meeting.

The decision reflected deep-rooted dissatisfaction over Sabah’s 40 per cent revenue entitlement, administrative autonomy and the one-third parliamentary seat demand.

Ewon’s resignation from the Federal Cabinet a day earlier underscored the seriousness of the party’s stance, particularly over disagreements with the Attorney-General’s Chambers regarding MA63-related judicial review proceedings.

The party also pointed to growing calls for the unification of Sabah-based parties to champion State rights more effectively. While leaving PH, Upko’s two MPs — Ewon and Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau — pledged continued support for the Federal Government until the end of the term, in line with the King’s decree.

The political landscape further shifted with changes in BN Sabah following the passing of its Chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin on December 5, at age 66.

His death marked a significant moment for the coalition, given his long-standing influence in Sabah politics and his role in steering BN through challenging transitions.

Bung Moktar, who retained the Lamag seat in the 17th State Election, was laid to rest at Kampung Likas Cemetery after Friday prayers, with leaders across the political divide paying tribute to his contributions to Sabah and Malaysian politics.

Bung, who was also Kinabatangan Member of Parliament, was succeeded by Sukau Assemblyman Datuk Jafry Ariffin, who is also Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister.

KDM also saw a change in leadership this year after its President Datuk Peter Anthony failed in his bid to review his conviction and sentence for falsifying documents related to a Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) maintenance and service contract.

The former Infrastructure Development Minister and ex-Melalap Assemblyman, who is serving a three-year prison term, was succeeded by his daughter Priscella Peter as the new President.

As party dynamics continued evolving, several leaders performed strongly in the polls, including Ewon in Kadamaian and Star President Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan in Tambunan. Their victories reaffirmed their relevance despite shifting alliances.

However, notable losses shaped the narrative as well. Former Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia, the President of United Sabah National Organisation (Usno), failed for the second time in Pintasan, while Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) President Tan Sri Anifah Aman was again defeated in Bongawan, indicating changing voter sentiments toward long-time political elites.

The 2025 State Election showcased a vibrant, highly competitive political landscape driven by local issues, assertive State-based parties and an electorate demanding both stability and accountability, reaffirming Sabah’s unique and evolving political identity. — Daily Express