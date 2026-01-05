KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Following are the highlights of the 2026 New Year Message delivered by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Prime Minister’s Department’s monthly assembly in Putrajaya today.
- Separation of powers between Public Prosecutor and Attorney General will be the first Bill to be tabled this year.
- The Freedom of Information Bill will be tabled and passed in Parliament this year.
- Anwar calls for a serious rollout of digital systems to boost public services.
- A bill limiting the Prime Minister’s tenure to 10 years will be tabled this year.
- Judges’ salaries raised after 10 years without an increase.
- RM80 million to upgrade SJKC schools, RM50 million for SJKT.
- Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) cash aid Phase 1 payments to begin on January 20.
- RM100 SARA Aid for every Malaysian citizen aged 18 and above to be credited on February 9.
- Monthly SARA payments will be made in stages starting January 9.
- Jualan Rahmah Madani will kick off on January 9, to be held three times a month in every state constituency.
- Parents can collect RM150 Early Schooling Aid for each schooling child at their respective schools. — Bernama