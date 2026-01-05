KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Following are the highlights of the 2026 New Year Message delivered by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Prime Minister’s Department’s monthly assembly in Putrajaya today.

Separation of powers between Public Prosecutor and Attorney General will be the first Bill to be tabled this year. The Freedom of Information Bill will be tabled and passed in Parliament this year. Anwar calls for a serious rollout of digital systems to boost public services. A bill limiting the Prime Minister’s tenure to 10 years will be tabled this year. Judges’ salaries raised after 10 years without an increase. RM80 million to upgrade SJKC schools, RM50 million for SJKT. Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) cash aid Phase 1 payments to begin on January 20. RM100 SARA Aid for every Malaysian citizen aged 18 and above to be credited on February 9. Monthly SARA payments will be made in stages starting January 9. Jualan Rahmah Madani will kick off on January 9, to be held three times a month in every state constituency. Parents can collect RM150 Early Schooling Aid for each schooling child at their respective schools. — Bernama