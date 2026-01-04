MANJUNG, Jan 4 — The restructuring of National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loan repayments will not affect borrowers’ housing loans or other personal loans, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir.

He said the measure applies only to borrowers who have made no payments and have not contacted PTPTN to discuss their financial situation.

“I often emphasise that we are guided by the principle of ‘compassion’. We do not want borrowers to feel that repaying PTPTN loans is a heavy burden. Those facing difficulties can come forward to discuss their situation.

“I have informed PTPTN that and its chief executive, Ahmad Dasuki Abdul Majid, can confirm the government’s directive to provide such space for discussion,” he told reporters after presenting aid to 1,350 students under the Back-to-School Programme at Dewan Merdeka here today.

In another development, he said the National Education Savings Scheme (SSPN), which now totals around RM20 billion, reflects growing awareness among parents about saving for their children’s education.

“The response to SSPN has been very encouraging, with dividends increasing each year. I encourage parents and others to save through SSPN to secure their children’s educational future.

“Besides PTPTN loans, the government provides various programmes to help students, particularly those from low-income families, pursue higher education, including the Siswa Sulung programme,” he added. — Bernama