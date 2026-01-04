KOTA KINABALU, Jan 4 — A landslide damaged three village houses in Kampung Numbak here late on Friday night after ground movement caused structural failures, with no injuries reported, according to the Fire and Rescue Department.

The incident was reported at 11.40pm and firefighters from the Kota Kinabalu station travelled 17km to the site, arriving at 12.25am to assess the damage and secure the area, where seven residents were affected.

Officials said one house was destroyed while two others suffered severe damage of up to 90 per cent, and the operation was concluded safely at 1.45am after checks confirmed no victims were trapped and the situation was under control. — Daily Express