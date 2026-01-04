KUCHING, Jan 4 — Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng has advised the public not to overreact to speculation that Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is Batu Kawah assemblyman, may switch his battlefield to Pending in the next state polls.

With the state elections approaching, he said that while various rumours may circulate, people should remain rational instead of reacting emotionally.

“All sorts of speculations are going to arise as the state elections draw nearer; there is no need for us to over-interpret unverified remarks,” he said during his Facebook Live session ‘Shall WEE Talk’ yesterday.

Rather than subscribing to speculation, Wee said it matters more for constituents to check whether their elected representatives have delivered what was promised.

He stressed that every lawmaker is responsible for fulfilling the pledges made during election campaigns.

“All elected representatives must deliver what they have promised their constituents, and not consider switching to another battleground with the aim of expanding political influence,” he said.

He pointed out that voters place their trust in elected representative to serve them for a five-year term, and the latter must ensure their promises are fulfilled.

If an elected representative fails to deliver on promises and later shifts to another constituency pledging to serve the people, this would not be fair to the former constituents, said the mayor.

Wee opined that it is pertinent for elected representatives to put their constituents before their own political agenda and interests.

“Every political move must have the interest of the people at heart instead of creating unnecessary disputes,” he added. — The Borneo Post