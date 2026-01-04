KUCHING, Jan 4 — Contractors and members of the public who are caught disposing of construction and bulky waste unscrupulously will be dragged to court for third and subsequent offences, said Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

The Kuching South Mayor said no company or individual is allowed to dump waste, be it construction waste or withered plants, in public places.

“Once you’re caught dumping construction or bulky waste in public areas, the first offence involves a fine of RM200, followed by second offence with a RM500 fine, and subsequent offences will face court charges,” he said during his Facebook Live session ‘Shall WEE Talk’ yesterday.

Wee said unscrupulous disposal of construction and bulky waste not only tarnishes the city’s image but also causes blockages in the drainage system.

He cautioned that blocked drains may lead to flash floods, particularly during rainy season, while there are also risks of damaging public property.

He went on to say that contractors are obligated to clear all construction waste, which must not be simply dumped in back lanes, by the roadside, in public parks or next to the drains.

“You have made the money from the project, so it is your responsibility to clear the waste. Do not take advantage of others. It is very uncivilised for you to dump construction waste in the park or the drain,” he said.

The mayor observed that many property owners have been engaging contractors to carry out renovation and gardening works in view of the approaching Lunar New Year.

He thus reminded those involved in such works to dispose of the waste appropriately.

“You can keep all the waste in large garbage bags and engage a cleaning company to dispose of them properly. Do not simply dump them in public places,” he said.

Wee said the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) has been issuing such reminders for years, but there are still some quarters ignoring them.

According to him, the only way of curbing this problem is to increase penalties and take legal action.

“We do not wish to drag you to court but if you knowingly commit an offence, you will have to bear the consequences.”

He also urged the public to comply with laws and regulations in line with preserving Kuching a clean and civilised city for all. — The Borneo Post