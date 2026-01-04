KUALA BERANG, Jan 4 — A lawyer suspected of conspiring with an inmate to smuggle drugs into Marang Prison has been remanded for a further four days from today.

Magistrate Nur Athirah Hashim issued the remand order against the 32-year-old man to facilitate investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Earlier, the suspect was brought to the Kuala Berang Magistrate’s Court at about 9.45 am under police escort.

In the incident on December 23, the suspect, who is also the lawyer representing the inmate involved, is believed to have smuggled drugs, including yaba pills, cannabis and Erimin 5, worth RM16,000 into Marang Prison after the conclusion of proceedings at the Kuala Terengganu High Court.

He was later arrested at about 10.45am on December 29 along Jalan Hiliran near Pulau Kambing in Kuala Terengganu.

Police are also looking for a housewife, Nurul Norasikin Aladin, 30, from Kampung Batin, Seberang Takir near Kuala Nerus, to assist with the investigation. — Bernama