NILAI, Jan 3 — Police reportedly believe the main suspect linked to an improvised explosive device (IED) blast last month acted out of personal revenge, following preliminary investigations into the case.

Nilai district police chief Superintendent Johari Yahya said questioning so far indicated the homemade device was produced due to a grudge against the suspect’s former girlfriend, according to Berita Harian.

“Based on questioning, the suspect admitted to making the IED out of revenge against his former girlfriend. They are said to have ended their relationship five years ago,” Johari reportedly said when contacted yesterday.

Johari reportedly said investigations were still ongoing but had been affected by the suspect’s health condition, although he remains in stable condition while receiving treatment.

He reportedly added that the suspect’s statements had at times been inconsistent, which police believe may be linked to his medical condition, but said other aspects of the investigation were progressing.

According to Johari, witness accounts also supported the revenge motive.

“The suspect frequently spoke to witnesses about his girlfriend. This testimony strengthens the suspect’s admission that he harboured resentment against his former partner,” he was quoted as saying.

Police yesterday obtained a further seven-day remand order — until January 10 — against the 62-year-old man to complete investigations before the case is referred to the prosecution.

On December 22, an explosion believed to have been caused by an improvised explosive device detonated in the parking area of the Desa Palma apartment complex in Nilai, prompting a police investigation.

The suspect was found on December 27 in a weakened state with burn injuries to his face, hands and legs in a forested area near Batang Benar, Nilai, after allegedly hiding there since the incident.

His arrest also led to the discovery of a motorcycle and several additional IEDs believed to be linked to the case.

Police believe the explosion occurred inside a car while the suspect was attempting to move the devices, before fleeing the scene.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code, Section 4 of the Corrosive Substances, Explosive and Scheduled Weapons Act 1958, and Section 435 of the Penal Code.