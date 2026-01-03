MUKAH, Jan 3 — The search and rescue (SAR) operation for a teenage boy believed to have been attacked by a crocodile in Pulau Bruit, Daro, near here, seven days ago was called off yesterday.

According to a statement from the Operations Control Centre of the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department, the seventh day of the SAR operation to locate the victim, 14-year-old Agustine Fernando Nyalong, began at 9am with the involvement of several security agencies as well as villagers.

The search focused on areas near the Sungai Kelai jetty, Rumah Panjang Jingga, where the incident was believed to have occurred, up to the vicinity of Kampung Sebako.

“However, no crocodiles were found trapped in any of the traps that were set,” the statement said.

The operation was also hampered by heavy rain and rough river conditions.

“Following discussions and mutual agreement among all agencies, the victim’s family and villagers, the SAR operation was fully terminated at 4.10pm,” the statement added.

The Form Two student of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Semop was reported missing last Friday after he was believed to have been attacked by a crocodile.

His friends who witnessed the incident reported it to villagers. — Bernama