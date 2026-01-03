KUCHING, Jan 3 — What was meant to be a simple lunch date ended in tragedy when a woman’s husband was found dead, believed to have been murdered, at a Chinese cemetery in Kota Sentosa today.

The victim’s wife, in her 50s, said she had been trying to reach her husband since 11am to invite him for lunch, but her calls went unanswered.

Hours later, she received a devastating call from his relatives informing her that he had been discovered lifeless at the cemetery.

“I kept calling him because I wanted us to have lunch together, but he never picked up. Then I was told he had died!

“My husband was a grave builder, and my stepson was with him during the incident,” she said.

Rushing to the scene, she initially hoped the news was false, but was confronted with the grim reality.

“I prayed it wasn’t true until I saw it with my own eyes,” she said tearfully.

Police confirmed that the 67-year-old victim died from severe injuries, believed to have been inflicted with a sharp weapon.

His 33-year-old son also sustained serious wounds and was rushed to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for treatment.

A team from Padawan District police headquarters, led by Supt Mohd Irwan Hafiz Md Radzi, is investigating the case. Authorities have launched a manhunt for the suspect.

Police have urged the public not to speculate on the incident, stressing that unverified claims could hinder the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to report directly to the nearest police station. — The Borneo Post