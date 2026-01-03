KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Floodwaters in Pahang have fully receded, while the number of flood victims in Sarawak and Johor continues to decline.

In PAHANG, the last 83 victims in Raub, involving 17 families at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Ulu Atok temporary relief centre, were allowed to return home by midday.

In SARAWAK, the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) reported that flood victims fell to 1,225 people from 307 families as of 4pm, down from 1,343 people from 342 families earlier in the morning.

The JPBN said the Dewan Suarah Kota Samarahan relief centre was closed at 2pm, leaving 10 active centres in the state.

According to the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS), several major rivers in Sarawak remain above danger levels, including Long Teru, Miri (8.28 metres), Marudi (3.67 metres) and Nanga Lemai B, Sibu (4.34 metres).

In JOHOR, flood victims in Segamat fell to 92 people from 27 families as of 4pm, down from 112 people from 31 families earlier, with all accommodated at five temporary relief centres, said Johor JPBN chairman Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman.

Meanwhile, in SABAH, the number of flood victims rose to 282 people from 102 families as of this afternoon, compared with 190 people from 75 families earlier, all sheltered at the permanent relief centre in Selagon, Beaufort, which has been operating since 5pm yesterday. — Bernama