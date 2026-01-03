GEORGE TOWN, Jan 3 — The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) culled 17,750 crows and captured 10,171 pigeons last year as part of efforts to maintain a clean and healthy environment free from bird droppings.

In a statement today, MBPP said the population control operations were conducted monthly by its Environmental Health Department in collaboration with the Penang Shooting Club and other related associations.

According to the council, the number of crows culled last year declined from 23,336 in 2024, with measures including shooting approved by the Royal Malaysia Police and the destruction of nests at identified breeding hotspots.

MBPP warned that crow populations could rebound quickly if irresponsible practices persist, such as improper disposal of food waste or failure to secure rubbish bins.

On pigeon control, MBPP reported an increase in captures compared with 9,585 recorded in 2024.

The council said a key challenge remains the public habit of feeding pigeons, prompting enforcement action from March last year with 55 compounds issued under Section 47(1) of the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974.

MBPP added that population control efforts also include public awareness campaigns, warning signboards, closed-circuit television (CCTV) monitoring and daily operations based on designated locations. — Bernama