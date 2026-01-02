KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — Police issued 12,437 summonses for various traffic offences under the New Year’s Eve 2026 Operations conducted nationwide from 9pm Wednesday until 2am yesterday.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said police also seized 390 vehicles and arrested 25 individuals under the Road Transport Act 1987.

“Twenty individuals were also arrested under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, while three individuals were detained under the Penal Code and another three under other laws,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

According to him, 327 senior police officers and 2,460 junior police personnel were involved in the operations, with cooperation from several other agencies.

“Among the agencies involved were the Road Transport Department with 258 personnel, the National Anti-Drugs Agency (80 personnel), the Department of Environment (70), the Immigration Department (58), highway concessionaires (54) and local authorities (eight),” he said.

He added that the operations were carried out at 240 locations nationwide to ensure traffic safety and smooth flow during the New Year’s Eve celebrations. — Bernama