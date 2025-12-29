KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Initial investigations by the police (PDRM) into last week’s explosion, believed to have been caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) at a parking area near Desa Palma, Nilai, have found no links to extremism.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) director Datuk M. Kumar said the incident appears to be an isolated case, not connected to any criminal networks or organised groups.

“While the investigation continues, it seems to be an isolated incident,” he told a press conference at Bukit Aman police headquarters here today.

He added that the seized materials contained explosive components, and investigations are now focused on determining the purpose of the materials, potential targets, and any other possible involvement.

“The suspect’s background is still under investigation. Efforts to record his statement are ongoing but this will depend on his health, as he is currently receiving treatment in hospital,” he said.

The 62-year-old suspect has been remanded until January 3 to assist with investigations. Police stressed the need for time and space to complete their inquiry, cautioning that premature statements could jeopardise the investigation.

Earlier, Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said the suspect was found in a weakened state and suffering from burn injuries after allegedly hiding in a forest following the explosion.

The suspect was located after a tip-off from the public, leading to his arrest along with a motorcycle and several homemade explosive devices.

The suspect is receiving treatment at Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital, Seremban, and his health condition has delayed police from recording his statement.

The case is being investigated under Sections 307 and 435 of the Penal Code as well as Section 4 of the Corrosive, Explosive, and Offensive Weapons Act 1958.

The explosion occurred in the early hours of December 22, when the suspect, who was reportedly moving an explosive device inside a vehicle, triggered the blast before fleeing the scene. — Bernama