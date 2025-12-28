KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — A man who allegedly attacked his parents in an incident along Persiaran Putra, Bandar Baru Putra, in Ipoh, yesterday has been remanded for seven days to assist investigations.

According to national daily Utusan Malaysia, Ipoh district police chief Assistant Commissioner Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said police obtained a remand order against the 29-year-old suspect from Friday until January 2.

“The remand application was made to enable police to conduct investigations under Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt using a dangerous weapon,” he said.

The suspect, who is believed to have a history of mental health issues, was arrested after allegedly injuring his parents with a samurai sword during the incident.

Both victims, aged 57, were taken to Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun for treatment, and their condition was reported to be stable.

Preliminary investigations found that the suspect claimed he was unconscious at the time of the incident and said he felt as though he was being chased by ghosts.

Police checks also showed that the man has a record of mental health treatment and had previously received care at a psychiatric hospital.