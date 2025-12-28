KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Police have arrested a babysitter suspected of abusing six-to nine-month infants at a childcare centre in Alam Indah, Cheras.

Cheras district police chief ACP Aidil Bolhassan said the 26-year-old local woman was arrested on December 16.

“Three reports were filed, and investigations found only one suspect involved,” he said in a statement today.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

Media reports cited that a woman was traumatised after CCTV footage showed her six-month-old being thrown, rolled and slapped by a childcare worker.

The footage sparked public outcry and concern, with allegations that several other infants at the day care centre were also abused. — Bernama

* If you suspect child abuse, call the following hotlines for free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR) (noon-midnight daily); and One Crisis Centre (24/7) Wilayah Persekutuan at 03-26155555 (Kuala Lumpur General Hospital), 03-61454333 (Sungai Buloh Hospital) or 03-83124200 (Putrajaya Hospital).