KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — Christmas was celebrated across the country today in a joyful and harmonious atmosphere as Christians observed the occasion through religious services and festive traditions.

In Kuala Lumpur, a Bernama check found that about 1,000 local and foreign worshippers gathered as early as 8am at the Church of Our Lady of Fatima in Brickfields to attend Christmas prayers.

Parish priest Sebestin Arputharaj said the services at the church, a popular tourist attraction noted for its festive decorations and Christmas tree, were held in four sessions beginning last night and concluding at about noon today.

Christians attend religious ceremonies in conjunction with Christmas celebrations at St John’s Cathedral in Kuala Lumpur, December 25, 2025. — Bernama pic

“Christmas is not merely a celebration, but a time to reinforce the values of love, peace and unity among people of all backgrounds,” he said.

In Selangor, the festive spirit was evident at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes in Klang, where families and friends came together to attend religious services at the nearly century-old church, which was attractively decorated to enhance the celebration.

One visitor, who identified herself as Jalla, 67, from Klang, said celebrating Christmas has long been a family tradition despite her being a Hindu.

Christians took part in religious ceremonies in conjunction with Christmas celebrations at St Anne’s Church in Bukit Mertajam. — Bernama pic

“Our family celebrates all festivals because that reflects the spirit of unity in our beloved country. Every celebration brings joy and happiness, and many in our family are from mixed marriages,” she said when met at the church compound today.

In Melaka, areas such as the Portuguese Settlement and the historic St Francis Xavier Church in Bandar Hilir, were abuzz with Christian worshippers from early morning for Christmas services.

A visitor, Marilyn Cheah, said she chose to celebrate Christmas in Melaka as she was on holiday in the state before travelling to Penang.

JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 25 — Christians around Johor Bahru kicked off Christmas celebrations with joy by attending religious ceremonies at the Immaculate Conception Church. — Bernama pic

“Yesterday, I arrived from Johor and took the opportunity to stop at the Portuguese Settlement to visit relatives who live nearby. The atmosphere was lively, and we went together to pray at a nearby church last night before returning home to enjoy special festive dishes,” she said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusof extended Christmas greetings to Christians, especially in Melaka, expressing hope that the celebration would be observed in a spirit of joy and peace while further strengthening unity and harmony.

In Negeri Sembilan, Christmas celebrations that began last night continued with religious services from as early as 7.30am, drawing more than 1,000 worshippers to the Church of the Visitation in Seremban.

Christians held religious ceremonies in conjunction with Christmas celebrations at the Church of St Joseph in Batu Gajah. — Bernama pic

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, in a Facebook post, said he hoped the Christmas public holiday would be used to strengthen family ties, friendships and unity among the people of the state.

In Johor, the Immaculate Conception Church in Johor Bahru drew Christian worshippers from as early as 7.30am, with many attending alongside family members and relatives.

Priest Claurence Motoyou said an estimated 3,500 people attended the church in stages to take part in the religious services.

Christians attended religious ceremonies in conjunction with Christmas celebrations at St Mary’s Cathedral in Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama pic

In Pahang, people of various communities in Kuantan utilised the public holiday to strengthen family bonds by visiting shopping malls and taking photographs and videos with festive Christmas decorations.

Shopping malls across the state were adorned with colourful lights and Christmas-themed decorations, attracting visitors of all ages.

In Terengganu, about 200 worshippers gathered at the Presbyterian Church in Kuala Terengganu from 9.30am to observe Christmas through religious services.

Christians in Klang posed for commemorative photographs after attending religious ceremonies during Christmas celebrations at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. — Bernama pic

A café owner, Hee Jee Keat, 64, said he brought his 90-year-old wheelchair-bound father, Hee Wan Lan, to the church to take part in prayers, hymns and a fellowship meal.

In Kedah, members of the public took advantage of the festive holiday by visiting shopping malls with family members from as early as 10.30am and posing for photographs with Christmas decorations prepared by mall management. — Bernama

