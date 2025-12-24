KUCHING, Dec 24 — Sarawak is steadily progressing towards becoming a developed region under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, despite not yet being on par with fully developed economies, said Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

In his Christmas 2025 and New Year 2026 message, Wan Junaidi said Sarawak has in recent years demonstrated clear characteristics of an advanced and progressive region under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Although Sarawak has not yet reached the level of countries or cities such as Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Kuala Lumpur or Penang, the state is clearly moving in the same direction through focused and structured development under PCDS 2030,” he said.

He noted that the state’s development strategy places strong emphasis on economic diversification beyond traditional oil and gas, with a growing focus on green energy, hydrogen technology, the digital economy, and high-technology industries.

These initiatives, he said, are aimed at achieving high-income status and improving the overall standard of living.

Wan Junaidi highlighted Sarawak’s ambition to become the “Battery of Asean” by exporting renewable energy to neighbouring countries, as well as the implementation of hydrogen-powered projects, including the use of hydrogen buses, as evidence of the state’s commitment to sustainable and future-oriented development.

On infrastructure, he cited major investments in road networks, bridges and coastal highways, alongside mega projects such as the proposed new international airport at Tanjung Embang, Samarahan, and the development of a deep-sea port in Kuching, which are expected to further boost economic growth and strengthen Sarawak’s position as a regional trade and logistics hub.

He said improvements in education and healthcare also remain key pillars of development, with efforts to expand access to quality education, including free tertiary education for Sarawakian students, and to upgrade ageing healthcare facilities, particularly in rural and interior areas.

Wan Junaidi also pointed to Sarawak’s strong financial standing, noting that the state has consistently received AAA credit ratings with stable outlooks from RAM Ratings and MARC Ratings.

The high ratings reflect disciplined fiscal management, diversified revenue sources and a robust cash reserve position.

“These achievements demonstrate Sarawak’s financial stability and prudent governance, which are essential foundations for sustainable development,” he said.

Overall, he said Sarawak’s balanced progress in economic growth, infrastructure development and social advancement places the state firmly on track towards developed-region status by 2030.

Wan Junaidi also called on Sarawakians to remain united and supportive of the state’s long-term development agenda, stressing that continued cooperation between the people and the government is vital to realising the vision of a more advanced, prosperous and harmonious Sarawak.

He also extended Christmas greetings to Christians and New Year wishes to all Sarawakians, expressing hope for continued peace, unity and progress in the years ahead. — The Borneo Post