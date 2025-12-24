GEORGE TOWN, Dec 24 — The Penang government remains committed to safeguarding the welfare and religious freedom of all communities, including Christians, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the state government continues to support non-Muslim communities through an inclusive approach, ensuring that all Penangites are able to practise their respective religions freely and without hindrance.

“In addition to protecting religious practices, the state government also provides various services and basic facilities to support religious activities,” he said in his Christmas message today.

He said the state continues to prioritise harmony among Penang’s diverse communities.

One of the main initiatives the state has implemented towards this was the establishment of the Penang Harmony Corporation (Harmonico), a state-linked agency.

Chow said Harmonico is aimed at promoting a new model of interfaith harmony while addressing the challenges of religious diversity.

He said the state-level Christmas celebrations early this month was a success.

“After 25 years, a special procession in conjunction with the Christmas celebrations was successfully held for the first time,” he said.

He said it was especially heartwarming to witness the extraordinary spirit of the participants and churches involved in the procession to continue to the end despite heavy rain.

“This indirectly reflects the strength of unity and spirit of volunteerism among the people in the state,” he said.

He hoped that this spirit would continue and the Christmas procession tradition will continue to be held in the years to come.

Chow said Christmas serves as a reminder of universal values such as love, compassion, sacrifice and hope, which transcend religious boundaries.

“As we close the chapter of 2025, this festive season offers an opportunity for reflection, renewal and renewed determination to build a more prosperous and inspiring Penang for all,” he said.

He extended Christmas greetings to those who are celebrating and wished all Penangites a restful and enjoyable year-end holiday.

“May this Christmas bring lasting peace, happiness and well-being to you and your family,” he said.