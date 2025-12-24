TANGKAK, Dec 24 — The body of an unidentified man, believed to be a foreign national, was found with multiple injuries by the roadside in Bukit Serampang here this morning.

Tangkak deputy police chief DSP Jamellulkamal Abdul Halim, said police received a report via the MERS 999 hotline at 8.30am.

Investigations revealed that the victim had no travel documents on him.

“During examination, several injuries were observed on the back of the neck and head. The body was later taken to Melaka Hospital for a post-mortem,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Members of the public with information are urged to assist the investigation by contacting senior investigating officer ASP Sharidhathul Aflaha Ismail at 019-269 9573 or the Tangkak district police headquarters (IPD) operations room at 06-978 5222. — Bernama