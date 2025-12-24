KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — A fire today damaged three vehicles along Jalan SS 9A/10 in the Sungai Way area in Petaling Jaya, but no one was hurt.

According to a report by the New Straits Times, photos from the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department showed firefighters dousing the flames along a narrow road as thick smoke rose into the air.

Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, assistant director of operations at the department, said they received the emergency call at 9.40am, and a fire rescue truck was dispatched from the Petaling Jaya station.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the operations commander reported that the fire involved three vehicles, with a Perodua Myvi sustaining about 20 per cent damage, a Honda Accord about 50 per cent damage, and a third vehicle, which could not be identified, completely destroyed,” he said.

He added that the fire did not affect any nearby structures and no victims were reported.

The fire was contained by 10.02am and fully put out shortly after.