GEORGE TOWN, Dec 22 — The Penang state government has not received any legal notice or official petition from Kedah regarding the latter’s claim over Penang.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow stated that the Kedah state government has not sent any letters, demands, or official documents regarding the matter to Penang so far.

“So far, there is still nothing. The state government has not received any petition, letter or legal notice from Kedah,” he said here today after launching Kalendar Kita Bersama Petron Pulau Pinang and the Penang Welfare Department at Komtar.

Last month, Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor was reported as saying that the state was in the process of appointing a legal team to initiate legal action over Kedah’s relationship with Penang.

He said any action taken would be based on historical facts and legal grounds.

Chow previously responded that the state legal adviser is always available to provide legal advice on such issues.

Sanusi has made similar claims numerous times over the years, along with demands that Penang pay higher compensation to Kedah for the lease of the island and Seberang Perai.

Penang currently pays an annual honorarium of RM10 million to Kedah, while Sanusi has demanded an increase to RM100 million.

He has also repeatedly demanded that Penang pay Kedah for extracting water from the Muda River, which flows from Kedah to Seberang Perai.