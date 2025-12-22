PUTRAJAYA, Dec 22 — Newly appointed Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Chan Foong Hin said Malaysia must strengthen its agricultural sector to withstand growing global challenges, with a focus on resilience, supply chain efficiency and climate change adaptation.

He said these measures were crucial to ensuring national food security remains protected amid an increasingly challenging global environment.

“In an increasingly challenging global environment, the national agricultural sector must be strengthened in terms of resilience, supply chain efficiency, and its capacity to adapt to climate change, in order to ensure that national food security remains safeguarded,” he told reporters at a press conference after clocking in at the ministry today.

Chan said the government remains committed to supporting the leadership of Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu in implementing the country’s agricultural transformation agenda.

He added that the efforts would be aligned with the National Food Security Policy 2030 and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) Strategic Plan 2025–2030, with a strong focus on increasing productivity, empowering farmers and ensuring long-term sustainability.

Expressing confidence in the ministry’s collective efforts, Chan said close cooperation and full commitment from all officers and staff would further strengthen the agricultural sector.

Chan was appointed deputy minister following the latest Cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, replacing Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup, who has been appointed Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability.

Prior to this, Chan served as Deputy Minister of Plantation and Commodities, alongside Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, who is now Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI).