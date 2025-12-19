KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — A lorry driver was sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment and two strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court in Ayer Keroh, Melaka, today after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a male student in a school van in Batu Berendam two years ago.

According to BuletinTV3, Judge Rohatul Akmar Abdullah handed down the sentence after ruling that the defence of the accused, P Stephen Nyanamuthu, 55, failed to raise any reasonable doubt against the prosecution’s case.

The court was satisfied that the prosecution had proven the case beyond reasonable doubt based on witness testimonies.

The accused’s statements were mere denials, and the testimonies of all defence witnesses failed to refute the prosecution’s evidence.

“After considering the arguments, the court finds the accused guilty of the charge and convicts him under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act (SOACA) 2017,” the judge said at the conclusion of the defence’s case today.

According to the charge, the accused sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy on Jalan Sutera Belia near a supermarket in Batu Berendam on December 15, 2023, at around 2.40pm.

The father of four faces a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment and caning under Section 14(a) of the SOACA 2017 if convicted.

Earlier, lawyer P M Shangheetha pleaded for a lighter sentence, noting that her client supports his wife and four children with an irregular income as a truck driver.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Fiqri Hakim Zamri, however, argued for a heavy sentence, stating that the offence was serious and unacceptable to society.

He said the case had a negative impact on the victim and his family, who had to endure a lengthy trial process at a young age.

“I urge that a custodial sentence and caning be imposed to send a message to society that offences against children are serious and cannot be taken lightly,” he said.

The defence also requested a stay of execution pending appeal, but the court rejected the request, citing no reasonable grounds.