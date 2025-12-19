PUTRAJAYA, Dec 19 — The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) has revoked the licence of Winborneo Leisure Tour Sdn Bhd (Company No: 1235228-D), as of yesterday.

In a statement today, Motac said the Tourism Commissioner’s action was taken in accordance with Section 8 of the Tourism Industry Act 1992 (Act 482).

“The Ministry takes any violation of legal provisions by licensed tourism operators seriously, to safeguard the welfare and interests of the people of Madani Malaysia,” the statement read. — Bernama