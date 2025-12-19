PUTRAJAYA, Dec 19 — The National Registration Department (NRD) has denied claims circulating on social media that the MyKad number of a deceased individual was misused, including an allegation that a foreigner was involved.

The NRD said in a statement today that checks found that both individuals referred to in the social media post were Malaysian citizens, with each having a different MyKad number.

“It also found no element of misuse of identity, unauthorised issuance of identification documents or involvement of foreigners as alleged,” said the statement.

An individual claimed in a viral social media post that his late father’s MyKad number had been misused by a foreign national.

The post showed two different names appearing during a check of Unclaimed Money (WTD) on the eGUMIS portal managed by the Unclaimed Money Management Division (BWTD) of the Accountant General’s Department of Malaysia.

In response, the NRD confirmed that the complainant’s late father’s MyKad number remains valid and registered in his name, noting that the family may obtain official verification at any NRD office.

The NRD said cross-checks had also been carried out to verify the accuracy of the information, and advised the complainant to refer directly to the BWTD for verification and any claims in accordance with established procedures.

“The public is also advised not to speculate and make baseless accusations or spread unverified information, as it may cause confusion and public concern,” the statement said. — Bernama