PUTRAJAYA, Dec 19 — The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) today issued a correction to the legal details stated in its media statement regarding the viral case of the death of cats and dogs abandoned at a veterinary clinic in Damansara Damai, Kuala Lumpur.

The DVS, in a statement, said that the correct reference is Section 112 of the Criminal Procedure Code, and not Section 112 of the Penal Code, as stated in the last paragraph of the media statement yesterday.

The error was unintentional, and the correction was made to ensure the accuracy of the information conveyed to the public, it said.

According to the statement issued by the department yesterday, it has received a total of 1,920 complaints over alleged animal neglect at a veterinary clinic in Damansara Damai, Petaling Jaya.

During an inspection at the premises, DVS discovered two carcasses, of a cat and a dog, in separate cages.

The carcasses were sent to the Central Zone Veterinary Laboratory, Salak Tinggi, Sepang, for a post-mortem. — Bernama

