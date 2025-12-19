KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — A total of 8,484 cases of part-time job scams were reported nationwide from January 1 to December 14 this year, with victims suffering losses amounting to RM202.58 million.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the figure represents an increase of 146 per cent, or 5,033 cases, compared with the same period last year, which recorded 3,451 cases.

He said the total financial losses also rose by about 70 per cent from RM118.83 million recorded in 2024.

“This increase shows that such scam crimes are not only becoming more widespread, but are also causing a significant financial impact on victims.

“Investigations found that these scam syndicates typically use social media and instant messaging applications, offering part-time jobs that promise quick and high earnings before asking victims to make advance payments into mule accounts,” he said in a statement today.

Rusdi reminded the public that legitimate employers never require job applicants to make upfront payments.

As such, he urged the public to exercise caution, refrain from sharing personal or banking details with strangers, and report suspected scams to the police without delay.

He also advised victims to contact the National Scam Response Centre at 997 promptly so that authorities can take swift action to track and freeze suspicious financial transactions.

The CCID, he added, will continue to intensify its prevention, investigation, and enforcement efforts to comprehensively combat such crimes. — Bernama