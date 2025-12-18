PENAMPANG, Dec 18 — Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) acting president Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam has stressed that the party’s cooperation with national parties does not contradict its principles, but instead is in line with current political realities and the interests of the people of Sabah.

The Sabah Deputy Chief Minister I said the collaboration between the Sabah state government, of which PBS is a component, and the Federal Government is not a deviation, but is consistent with the spirit of unity and the constitutional relationship between the state and the federation.

“We adhere to the Sabah State Constitution and the Federal Constitution of Malaysia. Therefore, cooperation is not contrary to the principles of Parti Bersatu Sabah,” he said in his speech when officiating the 40th PBS Annual Delegates Conference here today.

Also present was PBS president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili.

Dr Joachim, who is also State Minister of Works and Utilities, rejected narratives by certain parties that attempt to distort the slogan ‘Sabah for Sabahans’ as anti-Malaya rhetoric or an effort to separate Sabah from Malaysia.

“This is not the true spirit of the slogan ‘Sabah for Sabahans’. It means ensuring that Sabahans hold key positions in the state and federal governments, especially posts that operate in Sabah,” he said.

He added that the ‘Rumah Kita, Kita Jaga’ (Our Home, We Protect It) slogan championed by Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), of which PBS is a component party, carries a broader meaning that extends beyond Sabah to include the nation as a whole.

“We must look at the bigger picture. The slogan does not refer only to Sabah, but to the larger home we share, which is Malaysia. If Sabah progresses, Malaysia also progresses. If Sabah is stable, Malaysia will likewise be stable. We are Malaysians living in Sabah,” he said.

Meanwhile, when met by reporters, Dr Joachim said he shared the view of GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor that GRS may consider giving way and not contest the Kinabatangan parliamentary and Lamag state by-elections in January.

“I think that should be a wise choice if we want stability in the state,” he said.

Polling for both seats has been fixed for Jan 24, with nomination day on Jan 10 and early voting on Jan 20.

The by-elections are being held following the death of the incumbent, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, on Dec 5. — Bernama