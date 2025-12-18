KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called on Universiti Poly-Tech Malaysia (UPTM) to continue playing its role in nurturing the next generation of professionals who are not only academically accomplished, but also grounded in strong values and equipped with high-level skills aligned with industry needs.

Ahmad Zahid, who also serves as the Rural and Regional Development Minister, said the aspiration is in line with UPTM’s philosophy of Applied Professional Education, which seeks to move beyond exam-focused graduates to develop knowledgeable, principled and committed individuals who can contribute to national development.

He said that professional certification for nearly 70 per cent of its programmes, together with its Platinum status with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), reflects UPTM’s dedication to excellence and its ability to compete internationally.

“This is reinforced by a graduate employability rate of 93.4 per cent, up from 91.5 per cent the previous year, reflecting how the applied and industry-ready approach is embedded in UPTM’s DNA.

“I want this figure to rise to 95 per cent next year through programmes that are more structured, more strategic and more firmly grounded in industry realities,” he said at UPTM’s third convocation ceremony, here today.

A total of 2,075 graduates received their degrees, with 120 special awards presented at the ceremony, which was also attended by Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang and Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wadji Dusuki.

Ahmad Zahid said the launch of the Bachelor of Artificial Intelligence with Honours highlights UPTM’s strategic alignment with the national digitalisation agenda.

He also urged UPTM to strengthen international ties, collaborate with industry players and raise its student intake, which now stands at around 8,000.

“My ambition is to see UPTM become MARA’s flagship university, one that empowers communities, expands opportunities and showcases Malaysia on the world stage as a nation producing professionals with character and integrity,” he said, adding that the Rural and Regional Development Ministry’s (KKDW) priority is to ensure comprehensive human capital development in rural areas through MARA, with UPTM playing a key role in creating greater opportunities for advancement.

“I also want UPTM to collaborate not just with MARA, but with agencies under KKDW, including the Community Development Department (KEMAS) and the Department of Orang Asli Development (Jakoa), to ensure human capital development reaches more communities inclusively,” he added. — Bernama