KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 13 — A housewife here lost RM66,805 after falling victim to an online part-time job scam.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the 37-year-old victim received a phone call on Nov 30 from a suspect who posed as a Shopee representative.

The suspect later sent the victim a tumbler on December 5 as a ‘gift’ and offered her a job as a product reviewer.

After agreeing, she was added to a Telegram group called ‘Cahaya Usaha’ and assigned tasks that required upfront payments, with promises of refunds and profits.

Azli said the victim made six payments between December 8 and 10 but received no returns.

Realising she had been cheated, she lodged a police report at 11am yesterday, and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama