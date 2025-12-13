KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Malaysia welcomes the adoption of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution on Friday reaffirming Israel’s obligations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT).

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the resolution, led by a group of like-minded countries including Malaysia, reaffirms the primacy of international law and underscores the international community’s collective resolve to fully and swiftly implement the recent findings of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in its Advisory Opinion.

The adoption of the resolution gives effect to the ICJ Advisory Opinion of Oct 22, 2025, on the obligations of Israel as the occupying power and as a member state of the United Nations (UN) regarding the presence and activities of the UN, other international organisations, and third states in the OPT.

The resolution received overwhelming support from UN member states with 139 votes in favour.

Malaysia demands Israel’s immediate compliance with all its legal obligations, including to facilitate, without obstruction, humanitarian relief efforts by UN entities, particularly the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), as well as by international organisations and member states.

This is to protect all humanitarian and medical personnel, and to uphold the privileges, immunities, and inviolability of the UN, its premises, property, and officials.

“Malaysia will continue to work with the international community to ensure a just, comprehensive, and lasting solution to the question of Palestine, in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions,” the ministry added. — Bernama