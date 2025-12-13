KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Flooding in Sabah spread to the Sandakan district last night, while conditions in Sarawak continued to improve, with the number of evacuees at relief centres (PPS) declining. In Perak, only one family remains at a PPS as of this morning.

In SABAH, a total of 59 people from 24 families were evacuated to the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Pertanian due to the floods that hit Sandakan last night, according to the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat in a statement today.

In SARAWAK, the number of victims had decreased to 132 people from 61 families as of 8am today, compared to 141 people from 65 families who were evacuated yesterday following floods and landslides.

According to JPBN, the victims are at three PPS in Miri, with five of them, involving one family, at the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Angus, PPS at SK Suai Niah (119 victims from 57 families) and PPS at Dewan Bulan Sabit Merah (four victims from two families).

In PERAK, only one PPS, at Dewan Serbaguna Padang Tembak, is still operating with a family of four, from Hilir Perak, still seeking shelter there this morning.

The Malaysian Meteorology Department forecast rain in the districts of Manjung, Perak Tengah, Hilir Perak, Bagan Datuk and Muallim until 9am today. — Bernama