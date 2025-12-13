PUTATAN, Dec 13 — The Steering Committee for the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway project will hold more frequent meetings to discuss and address issues hindering the construction progress, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said the presence of representatives from the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy, and relevant Sabah state government agencies has enabled detailed discussions in the meetings.

These discussions cover various aspects, including the progress of the project, challenges faced, and proposed solutions to ensure that the Pan Borneo Sabah Highway is completed according to quality specifications, timelines, and budget.

“Among the key topics discussed were the project’s progress, challenges encountered, and proposed solutions to ensure the highway is built according to the required standards, timeframes, and costs,” he told reporters after a working visit to inspect the progress of Phase 1 of the Pan Borneo Highway at Work Packages 7 and 8 here, yesterday.

Nanta expressed confidence that the issues related to the highway’s construction could be resolved more effectively through face-to-face discussions in the Steering Committee meetings.

Regarding his working visit, he said that such field visits are a routine initiative by the ministry (KKR) leadership to monitor the physical progress of projects comprehensively, identify challenges, and address any issues on-site that require immediate resolution.

“This proactive approach is essential to prevent delays in the project and to ensure no projects are classified as ‘sick’. This Work Package is part of the strategic Kota Kinabalu Outer Ring Road (KKORR), a key link connecting the Southwest to the Northwest of Sabah.

“This infrastructure is not only crucial for the state’s primary road network, but it is also expected to have a significant socio-economic impact, boosting the state’s socio-economic growth, stimulating industrial investment, and enhancing connectivity between urban and rural areas,” he added.

The Pan Borneo Sabah Highway Phase 1 project involves the construction of 706 kilometres (km) of road and is being carried out in two main phases.

Phase 1A of the Pan Borneo Sabah Highway covers a distance of 318 km and is currently progressing well, with an on-site completion rate of 86.53 per cent.

“Phase 1B, covering 388 km, is progressing according to plan, with the physical progress currently at 12.27 per cent,” Nanta said. — The Borneo Post