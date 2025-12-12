KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department (KDNKA) recorded seizures worth RM7.1 billion through various operations carried out as of Nov 30.

Its director, Datuk Seri Azmi Abu Kassim, said that during the same period, a total of 3,900 operations were conducted and 9,800 people were detained.

“I believe that the success achieved this year can be repeated in 2026 and beyond.

“This is so that the people know that we are actually the pillar behind many of the successes achieved in this country,” he said.

He said this during the KDNKA special assembly at the Air Operations Force Subang Base here today.

Azmi also emphasised that maintaining the success won’t be easy, but the cooperation from all personnel and the leadership team could provide good results for the team and the community.

He also reminded that the importance of public safety and order is the basis of the department’s existence, and hopes that its principles will continue to guide them in their every task.

“As an officer of KDNKA, we cannot be complacent in managing public safety and order protocols, because this is our responsibility,” he said.

Azmi said the KNDKA also successfully managed security and traffic flow for several major conferences, including the Asean Summit and China President Xi Jinping’s official visit to Malaysia.

“Several weeks ago, we also helped out the Sabah contingent with the state election, and everything went smoothly as a result of thorough preparations and effective implementation,” he added. — Bernama