PITAS, Dec 13 — A permanent building used as a hostel at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pinapak, here, was destroyed in a fire yesterday.

Pitas Fire and Rescue Station Chief Noor Jali Maslah said no injuries or loss of life were reported as all pupils were in their respective classrooms during the 8am incident.

He said seven firefighters led by PBK I Farro Ryson Gusar, along with a fire engine and a water tanker, were dispatched to the scene located 28km away after receiving an emergency call at 8.13am through the station’s hotline.

The firefighters took 10 minutes to bring the flames under control and prevented the fire from spreading further by 8.58am. — Daily Express