HANOI, Dec 13 — Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held a phone conversation with his Malaysian counterpart Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Friday to discuss the two countries' relations, as well as regional and international issues emerging recently.

Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported Chinh welcomed his call with Anwar following their meeting at the Group of 20 (G20) Summit last month.

The Vietnamese leader praised their regular phone talks that have fostered timely coordination and information sharing on issues of common concern, reflecting the growing political trust between the two countries, including between high-ranking leaders, in line with the spirit of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Discussing future cooperation orientations, the two leaders noted with satisfaction the positive progress in the Vietnam–Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership over the recent past.

They agreed to soon formally adopt the 2026–2030 action plan for implementing the partnership to set specific directions for each pillar and raise bilateral trade to US$20 billion in a more balanced manner.

Chinh suggested the two sides further strengthen cooperation in rice trading, along with maritime and ocean affairs, with priority given to oil and gas collaboration between the Vietnam National Industry–Energy Group (Petrovietnam) and Malaysia’s Petronas Group, as well as cooperation in joint fishing and combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Mentioning regional and international issues of mutual concern, the two sides expressed deep concern over the recent tensions between Cambodia and Thailand, urging restraint, no use of force, dialogue, and peaceful resolution, according to VNA.

They agreed to closely coordinate with other Asean countries to strengthen solidarity, uphold the bloc’s central role, and leverage Asean-led mechanisms to promote dialogue, thus contributing to peace, stability, and cooperation in the region.

Separately, VNA reported Vietnam’s Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung and Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan also held a phone conversation on Friday to discuss bilateral ties and regional matters of shared concern.

The two ministers expressed their satisfaction at the recent significant advances in the countries' relations, as well as the sound cooperation between the two foreign ministries.

According to VNA, Mohamad affirmed that Malaysia will continue assisting Vietnam in developing the Halal industry and combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Trung also congratulated Malaysia on its excellent fulfilment of the Asean Chairmanship this year, praising the successful implementation of numerous new initiatives and progress made in addressing regional issues. — Bernama-VNA