KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Malaysia will convene a Special Meeting of Asean Foreign Ministers in the near future to assess the current situation and support measures to ease tensions in the region.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that as Asean Chairman, the meeting is also to strengthen Asean’s collective role in maintaining regional peace.

He said this in a Facebook post after contacting his counterpart, Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính to discuss current developments in the region as well as joint efforts to ensure continued peace and stability.

“In the meantime, I also express Malaysia’s commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Vietnam in addressing the issue of illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing,” he said.

Anwar said the cooperation includes coordination in enforcement, information sharing and preventive measures.

“I am confident that through continued dialogue and existing mechanisms, this issue can be resolved with prudence, calm and mutual respect,” said Anwar. — Bernama