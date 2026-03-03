BACHOK, March 3 — The Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA) student suspected of insulting and stepping on the Al-Quran will face action in accordance with the university’s provisions.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said various parties have called for the student’s expulsion from the institution, adding that instructions have been issued for action to be taken in accordance with the university’s existing regulations.

“This case is now a police matter, so we await the police investigation. I am confident that the university is also taking the necessary steps in line with its provisions.

“We cannot allow such cases to persist as they could lead to deeper conflict,” he said during a press conference at the Mahabbah IPTA Kelantan@UMK 2026 Iftar event at Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) Bachok Campus here yesterday evening.

He also stressed that his ministry will not compromise regarding the student’s actions, and that the UMPSA administration took immediate, firm steps, lodging a police report regarding the incident.

“On the matter of the student’s actions, we cannot compromise as it falls under legal jurisdiction. UMPSA acted swiftly by reporting it to the police, and action is being taken,” Zambry said.

In this regard, Zambry reminded all parties, particularly those within higher learning institutions, to constantly foster a spirit of mutual respect to maintain harmony.

He said that insulting any religion, especially stepping on the Al-Quran, the holy book of Islam, would undoubtedly trigger extreme public anger.

“Similarly, if such acts are committed against other religions, they should not be taken lightly by anyone. It is unfortunate when such cases involve an individual, whether a student or a member of the university community.

“Cases involving the 3Rs (religion, royalty, and race) cannot be allowed to drag on. Joint efforts must be carried out with wisdom and discretion to preserve the country’s peace and stability,” he said. — Bernama