KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed his condolences to the family and the people of Indonesia on the passing of the country’s sixth Vice President, Try Sutrisno, yesterday.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Indonesia’s sixth Vice President, Try Sutrisno, yesterday.

“On behalf of Malaysia, I extend my heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the late leader’s family and to the people of Indonesia who are mourning the loss of a true statesman,” he posted on Facebook.

The former vice president passed away at the age of 90, at around 7am local time, while receiving treatment at the Gatot Soebroto Army Central Hospital (RSPAD) in Jakarta.

He was laid to rest with full military honours at the Kalibata National Heroes Cemetery (TMP) in Jakarta yesterday afternoon. — Bernama