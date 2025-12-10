KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Umno is not yet ready to discuss a replacement for Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, who died last Friday, Umno Puteri chief Datuk Nurul Amal Mohd Fauzi said.

The Umno Supreme Council meeting held yesterday was just a regular monthly meeting without any discussion regarding any replacement, she said, but did touch on the recently concluded Sabah state election.

Before the meeting began, Umno leaders held brief prayers for Bung Moktar to honour his contributions.

“Many leaders are still sad over his death, we are not ready (to discuss his replacement),” she told reporters after the meeting at Menara Dato’ Onn here, which was chaired by Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and attended by Umno vice-presidents Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin and Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, Umno Women Chief Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad, Umno Youth Chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh and secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Bung Moktar, who was Sabah Umno chairman, died on December 5 in a private hospital in Kota Kinabalu several days after winning the Lamag state seat in the Sabah election.

The Election Commission announced yesterday that a special meeting for the by-elections of Kinabatangan parliamentary seat and Lamag state seat would be held on December 16. — Bernama