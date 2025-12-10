KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the Kota Madani Putrajaya and Bandar Madani Bukit Jalil projects are on the right track with the full implementation of Madani elements, including the concept of vertical schools and more integrated community facilities.

Through a Facebook post, Anwar said this development was conveyed during a briefing about the latest status of several key development projects in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

Kota Madani in Precinct 19 is set to encompass 10,000 units of high-intensity residential quarters capable of accommodating over 30,000 residents, a secondary school, and various public amenities.

Meanwhile, Bandar Madani Bukit Jalil will offer smart homes, vertical schools, ‘smart mobility,’ and the use of renewable energy technology for residents in the capital city.

At the same time, Anwar said the redevelopment projects in several strategic locations are also receiving close attention.

“I also looked into issues related to the construction of the Madani Mosque and instructed that the construction process be expedited so that the people can enjoy its benefits without delay,” he said.

The Madani Mosque on Jalan Masjid India here, which is based on a Malaysian identity concept, can accommodate approximately 2,900 worshippers at any one time, including 592 worshippers in the main prayer hall.

The Prime Minister said the government remains focused on ensuring that every urban development directly benefits the people, covering infrastructure upgrades, the provision of modern facilities, and the preservation of urban identity and heritage.

“Insya-Allah (God willing), this integrated effort is part of our endeavour to build sustainable, inclusive, and progressive cities,” he said. — Bernama