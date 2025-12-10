KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Sukau assemblyman Datuk Jafry Ariffin has been appointed as the new chairman of the Sabah Umno Liaison Committee today.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the appointment of Jafry, who is also Sabah’s Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, was agreed to by Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, in accordance with Clause 12.5 of the Umno Constitution.

Asyraf also announced the appointment of Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Mohd Hasnol Ayub as the party’s deputy chairman and Kalabakan Umno division chief Samasuddin Yusop as party secretary for Sabah.

“These appointments are to ensure the continuity of administration, strengthen party coordination, and organise Umno’s work in Sabah in a more structured and effective manner.”

“Umno calls upon all party leaders and members to give their full support to this new leadership to ensure we can continue to serve the people and support the Sabah government,” he said.

The former Sabah Umno Liaison Committee chairman, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, passed away at a private hospital in Kota Kinabalu last Friday. — Bernama