KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council meeting yesterday decided that several matters related to institutional reforms will be prioritised and pursued more firmly in the near future, said PH Communications Director Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the meeting chaired by PH Chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also delved into and reviewed the results of the recent Sabah state election.

In the 17th Sabah state election held on November 29, PH candidate Datuk Jamawi Ja’afar won the Melalap seat with a majority of 525 votes after securing 5,064 votes, defeating seven other candidates.

It was the only seat won by the coalition in the election.

Fahmi said Anwar and members of the Presidential Council also discussed issues related to government governance and developments concerning the people’s economy.

“Also discussed were efforts to implement our manifesto and institutional reforms throughout the three years of administering the country,” he said in a statement here last night.

Fahmi said the meeting also decided that a PH Convention will be held in the first quarter of 2026 to set the priority focus of reform efforts and the country’s direction for the next two years. — Bernama