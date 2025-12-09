KUCHING, Dec 9 — The Sarawak police will hold a road safety campaign in conjunction with Christmas Day from Dec 23 to 28 in all districts in the state.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said 700 officers and personnel from various branches will be involved in creating public awareness about road safety and legal compliance, with the goal of reducing accident rates in Sarawak.

“Personnel will be stationed at selected locations that are accident hotspots and to ensure that traffic flows smoothly and in a controlled fashion.

“We would like to remind all motorists to obey traffic rules and instructions from enforcement officials on duty throughout the festivities,” he said in a statement here today.

Stern action will be taken against those found violating traffic regulations, he added. — Bernama